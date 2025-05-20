Authorities are trying to find the owner of a dog that was found abandoned with injuries off the side of a highway near Hollister.

On May 5, officers from Hollister Police Animal Care and Services and the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dog running loose in the area of Highway 101 and Betabel Road. The animal was suffering from nails sticking out of its head, Hollister Police said.

Animal control officers responded and were directed to the dog’s location. Officers worked through heavy brush in the area and were able to safely confine the animal, which they transported to a local veterinary office for treatment, police said.

The Hollister Animal Control office is seeking information about the owner of the dog, described as a red intact male Queensland Heeler type of dog, police said.

“Hollister Police Animal Care and Services would like to remind the public that it is unlawful for any person having charge or custody of any animal, either as owner or otherwise, to subject any animal to needless suffering, inflict unnecessary cruelty upon an animal, or in any manner abuse an animal, or deprives an animal of necessary sustenance, drink, or shelter as it violates California PC 597,” says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

A violation of this law is punishable as a felony by imprisonment, a fine up to $20,000, or by both that fine and imprisonment, police said.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Hollister Animal Control at 831.636.4320.