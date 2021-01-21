The San Benito County Public Health Services department is on the hunt for volunteers who are willing to help organize multiple Covid-19 mass vaccination clinics throughout the county.

County officials on Jan. 20 issued a press release stating that public health services are recruiting medical and non-medical assistance to help administer the vaccine, traffic control, screening forms, conducting temperature checks and restocking supplies.

Volunteers must be 18 years old or older and they must be qualified to administer the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Public Health. Proper qualifications include registered nurse, licenced practical nurse, medical assistant nurse and a doctor of medicine. Others on the list are pharmacists and pharmacy interns or students, pharmacy technicians, nursing school students, paramedics, advanced emergency medical technician, medical and physician assistant students

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at: https://signup.com/go/AUXHiKp For additional information on volunteer roles and responsibilities please contact Mike Hodges at [email protected] or call him at 831-637-5367.