August 16, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsPolitics

Qualifying extended to Aug. 17 for some local Nov. 8 election races

Unofficial list of candidates available for numerous offices on upcoming ballot

By: Staff Report
The candidate qualifying period closed on Aug. 12 for many of the elections for City of Hollister and San Juan Bautista, as well as local school boards of education and special district offices that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to San Benito County elections officials.

Some races are still open until Aug. 17 for interested candidates to qualify, because the incumbent so far has not submitted paperwork to run for re-election. 

Information about the Nov. 8 election candidates and how to qualify can be found on the San Benito County Office of Elections website, at sbcvote.us.

Offices in which incumbents have qualified and the nomination period is closed as of Aug. 12, according to the county elections website, include:

– Hollister Mayor: Nonprofit administrator Mia Casey; and incumbent Ignacio Velazquez.

– Hollister City Council District 2: Incumbent Rolan Resendiz; accountant Sergio Montanez; small business owner Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra; and director of technology Hani Mayzouni.

– Hollister City Council District 3: Incumbent Dolores Morales; and business owner Rosalinda Sanchez.

– Gavilan Joint Community College District, Trustee Area 5: Incumbent Jeanie Wallace (running unopposed).

– Gavilan Joint Community College District, Trustee Area 7: Incumbent Irma Gonzalez; nonprofit administrator Jose Martinez-Saldana.

– San Benito County Board of Education, District 3: Incumbent Joan Campbell-Garcia (running unopposed).

– San Benito County Board of Education, District 4: Incumbent Reb Monaco (running unopposed).

– San Benito County Board of Education, District 5: Appointed incumbent Lee Ann Britt (running unopposed).

– Aromas-San Juan Unified School District, Trustee Area 4: School principal Anissa Dizon (unopposed).

– Hollister School District, Trustee Area 3: Retired school librarian Cathy Toste (unopposed).

– Hollister School District, Trustee Area 5: Retired teacher Jan Grist (unopposed).

– North County Joint Union School District: Appointed incumbent Norma Nichols (unopposed).

– North County Joint Union School District (vote for two): Incumbent Cindy King; incumbent Ted Zanella.

– San Benito County Board of Supervisors, District 1 runoff election: Appointed incumbent Betsy Dirks; estate manager Dom Zanger.

The following races are still open until Aug. 17 for candidates to submit nomination papers and qualify for the November ballot, according to county elections officials:

– Aromas-San Juan Unified School District: Incumbent Casey Powers. There are two incumbents in this race. The other incumbent, Oren Beske, has not submitted paperwork to run in the Nov. 8 election.

– Southside School District (vote for three): Appointed incumbent Julie Corrigan; Julio Salazar. The other two incumbents, Michael W. Ruth and Kathryn Evans, have not submitted nomination paperwork.

– Tres Pinos Union School District: No candidates have filed paperwork. Incumbents are Linda Kershaw, Emily Skow and Edward Schmidt.

– Hollister City Treasurer: No candidates have filed paperwork. The incumbent is Anietra Gomez.

– San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for three): Mechanical engineer Edwin J. Sabathia; retiree Steve Harris; incumbent Leslie Q. Jordan. Incumbents Cesar Flores and Mary Edge have not filed paperwork to run in the Nov. 8 election.

– San Juan Bautista City Clerk: No candidates. This office is vacant.

– San Juan Bautista City Treasurer: No candidates. This office is vacant.

Numerous other school and special district offices throughout San Benito County are also up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. For a complete list of all local candidates and offices, visit the county’s election page at tinyurl.com/yr94uc9h.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

