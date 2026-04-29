Gavilan College held its annual Ram-O-Rama event recently and welcomed 650 high school seniors and 40 chaperones from surrounding areas on campus for days filled with guided tours intended to promote access to and enrollment in college.

Held over three days, Ram-O-Rama brought seniors from Gilroy Unified School District, Morgan Hill Unified School District, and Hollister-area high schools to the Gilroy campus for structured experiences that included campus tours, student panels, workshops and direct engagement with academic programs and support services, says a press release from Gavilan College.

Rather than a single-day event, Ram-O-Rama functions as a coordinated outreach effort focused on students preparing to graduate, giving them the opportunity to explore the college environment and take practical next steps toward enrolling at Gavilan.

“Ram-O-Rama is about building a clear pathway from our local high schools to Gavilan College,” said Dr. Renee Craig-Marius, Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Student Services. “We are intentionally engaging seniors from GUSD, MHUSD and Hollister through guided tours and panels so they leave with a real understanding of how to get started.”

Students participated in interactive sessions that introduced them to academic programs, financial aid resources and student services, while also hearing directly from current Gavilan students about their experiences.

“Providing opportunities for students to physically be on campus, asking about our college creates connection,” said Stacey Porteur, Senior Program Services Specialist for Outreach at Gavilan. “When students can see themselves here, they are far more likely to take the next step and enroll.”

Ram-O-Rama is another way Gavilan College is increasing its outreach efforts to partner with nearby high schools to provide all students in Southern Santa Clara County and San Benito County with increased access to higher education, says the press release.