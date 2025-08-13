Author reflects on iconic moment, upcoming local performances

Every August, I reminisce about my adventurous week at the legendary Woodstock Music & Art Fair, now 56 years ago. I think about the heat and humidity and the smell of patchouli oil, incense, cow manure and marijuana wafting through the air.

I recall the long lines for those nasty port-a-potties and the empty shelves at the local market in town a couple miles away. I remember the feeling of freedom of the open space in the rolling hills of upstate New York and the thoughts of my few unlucky friends fighting a war thousands of miles away in Vietnam.

And the good feeling of love and brotherhood amongst the thousands of people I didn’t know but felt like they were all close friends. It was so much more than a three-day music concert.

At the time, none of us would have ever known we would be part of the most historic music event of all time!

Every August, I am reminded of all the famous and most respected young musicians that performed at the event, influenced today’s music, and are no longer with us.

Morgan Hill’s Free Friday Night Music Series is winding down with just two more events Aug. 15 and 22. On Aug. 15 it’s Careless Whisper and the final Friday night event on Aug. 22 will feature Pop Fiction. For more details go to morganhillchamber.org

In Gilroy, Tempo Kitchen & Bar has expanded their music lineup with solo and duo acoustic acts on Saturdays and Sundays from 4:30-6:30pm. Stop by for a cold one and a host of appetizers or an early dinner. For details, visit tempokb.com.

And in San Benito County, Guerra Cellars’ Hollister Concert Series resumes Aug. 23 with tribute bands Queen Nation and Fleetwood Mask. For more information and tickets, visit hollisterconcerts.com/purchasetickets/.

Mark “Fenny” Fenichel is this newspaper’s advertising manager, and a musician who has played at countless venues throughout South Valley and the Bay Area over the past several decades.