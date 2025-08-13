The Latino Coalition of San Benito County has announced that legendary labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta will attend the Annual Visionary Women’s Luncheon, set to take place 11:30am-3pm Aug. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Hollister.

The luncheon will include a silent auction and the return of the “Women’s Clothing Rainbow Rack,” which features new and gently used women’s clothing displayed on racks by color. Clothing will be complimentary to any woman who attends.

Huerta is a renowned civil rights leader, labor organizer, co-founder of the United Farm Workers of America and President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, says the announcement from the coalition. Her appearance in Hollister marks an historic moment for San Benito County, as the event welcomes one of the most influential change makers of modern times.

“Dolores Huerta embodies everything the Visionary Women’s Luncheon stands for—courage, compassion and an unwavering commitment to justice,” said Ruth Hermosillo, Chairwoman for the Latino Coalition’s Women Committee. “Her presence is not only an honor, but a call to action for the next generation of leaders.”

The luncheon will honor women who lead, inspire, uplift and empower their communities through service, sustained impact of advocacy and unwavering leadership, says the announcement.

At 95 years old, Huerta continues her legacy as President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, championing grassroots organizing and leadership development in underserved communities. Her decades-long advocacy spans issues including education, health equity, economic justice and environmental sustainability.

Widely recognized for her lifelong dedication to civil rights, Huerta is best known for her steadfast and groundbreaking work in securing protections for farmworkers, women and immigrant communities, the coalition said.

As part of the program, three local women leaders will be recognized for their exceptional contributions to San Benito County: Carla Torres de Luna, Community Advocate; Lupe Valdez, Co-Founder of El Teatro Campesino; Patricia Salcedo, Victim Witness Public Servant for San Benito County.

The event will be emceed by Esmeralda Montenegro Owen, with special guests including the Honorable Betty Yee, former State Controller; Alex Gallardo Rooker (former Vice President of the California Democratic Party); actress Alma Martinez; and other community leaders.

Tickets are available for $50 per person or $400 for a table of eight, and may be purchased via Zelle at la**************************@***il.com.

For more information, contact the Latino Coalition of San Benito County at the email address above.

About the honorees

Patricia Salcedo is a first-generation Mexican American and the first in her family to attend university, says a press release from the Latino Coalition of San Benito County. Salcedo draws inspiration from her parents, Rafael and Lupe Salcedo whom she remembers with deep love and admiration. Their example instilled in her a passion for service, justice and uplifting others.

She studied at Gavilan College and went on to attend UCLA. For nearly 25 years, Salcedo has been a compassionate and steadfast public servant, specializing in public health, emergency preparedness and social services.

Salcedo currently serves as a mentor in the internship program through California State University Monterey Bay. She has served as program Manager for the Victim Witness Assistance rights, including crimes against women and children.

Carla Torres De Luna is the daughter of immigrant parents from Mexico. She is a product of local elementary schools and a graduate of Hollister High School.

Torres De Luna has more than 20 years experience as a community advocate. She has worked in community based organizations however most of her career has been with the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children’s Services.

She was also recently appointed to the Hollister Planning Commission. Her advocacy for people of color and those of oppressed groups has been her passion and dedication and has remained steadfast in every aspect of her community and social work.

Lupe Valdez is a producer, actor, screenwriter and costume designer, as well as one of the founding members of El Teatro Campesino.

Valdez has been a key participant in the evolution of Chicano film and theatre for more than 50 years, says the press release. A member of the Writers Guild of America since 1992, she co-wrote screenplays and as a four decade member of the El Teatro Campesino Board of Directors she segued into her behind the scenes role as producer, playing a key role in developing, fundraising, budgeting and promoting El Teatro’s productions over the years.