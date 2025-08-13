About a dozen people gathered in the courtyard of The Garden Shoppe July 27 to celebrate the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, who died July 13, 1954 at the age of 47.

To honor Kahlo, wannabe artists painted clay pots in her image or simply created what they felt like at that moment.

“We wanted to celebrate her birthday month with an event,” said owner Marci Huston. So she came up with the idea to paint the pots and plant succulents inside to take home.

Prunedale resident Janette Gomez and her two daughters were there early, sitting on a picnic bench shaded by an umbrella, happily decorating their pots while listening to the Santa Cruz Latin Collective band.

“I thought it would be a fun event and have some mother and daughter time,” said Daisy Barrios who was there with her sister Leslie Delgado as well.

The Garden Shoppe is a unique spot in downtown Hollister. In addition to a diverse selection of planters and gift items including candles, jewelry, home goods and more, they also have a bar and event space.

And, from 7-9pm every Thursday there is a Bingo game where winnings are split 50/50 with half going to Vincent’s Garden of Hope, a non-profit supporting programs that assist with animal adoptions and welfare.

The primary goal of Vincent’s is to increase visibility and adoption of dogs in the community who, through no fault of their own, have been placed on euthanasia lists.

The Garden Shoppe regularly hosts adoption and fundraising events for spay and neuter clinics in the community.

For more information, visit gardenshoppeandbar.com/.

From left, Prunedale residents Janette Gomez and her daughter Daisy Barrios enjoy some mother-daughter time painting clay pots at The Garden Shoppe. Photo: Robert Airoldi

Former San Benito County Supervisor Bea Gonzales paints a clay pot at The Garden Shoppe. Photo: Robert Airoldi