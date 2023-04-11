good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
67 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
April 11, 2023
Article Search
FLOODED Lone Tree Road in east San Benito County, pictured Jan. 3 during a dry spell between storms, was the scene of localized flooding during recent storms. Photo: Chris Mora
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Residents can begin applying for storm help from FEMA

Biden declares disaster in San Benito County for February, March storms

By: Staff Report
20
0

Local residents and property owners can begin seeking financial assistance from federal authorities, as President Joe Biden recently issued a Presidential Declaration of Disaster for San Benito County in relation to recent winter storms. 

According to an announcement from county officials, the declaration opens the approval of “individual assistance” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local people affected by the February and March storms. Individual assistance includes help paying rent, low-interest or no-interest loans and other benefits.

The county is in the process of establishing a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, where residents and businesses can apply for assistance in person, says an announcement from the county. The center will combine resources from federal, state and county agencies all in one location—the hours and address of which will be determined in the near future. 

In the meantime, residents can begin applying for FEMA disaster assistance by visiting DisasterAsssistance.gov or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362.

The county has not yet been notified if it has been or will be approved for public FEMA assistance to recover from storm damage. 

Biden issued the local Presidential Declaration of Disaster on April 3. 

“This declaration is critical in the ongoing recovery efforts to help our San Benito County residents, and businesses get back on their feet after the second series of atmospheric storms brought by the record-breaking rainfall and widespread flooding in the months of February and March of 2023,” says a press release from the county. “The county’s elected officials and executive management team recognize the importance of this declaration, which will provide much-needed aid and assistance to those who have been most impacted by the recent floods throughout the County.”

Those storms resulted in significant flooding in northern San Benito County, forcing dozens of residents in the Lovers Lane area to evacuate. Other areas of the county experienced road damage, landslides and property damage due to the storms. 

“While the recovery process will take months and, in some cases, even longer based on the amount of damage, the county has endured,” says the press release. “Please understand the County of San Benito is committed to working closely with Federal, State and local partners to ensure that all those affected by the disaster receive the assistance and support they need. Over the coming days, FEMA’s presence will grow, and the county looks forward to working with FEMA and other partners to ensure that the recovery process is as smooth and efficient as possible.”

For more information, visit the San Benito County Storm Information website at www.cosb.us

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

3.0-magnitude earthquake reported in San Martin

Staff Report -
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near San...
Community

Driver arrested after chase, collision in Hollister

Michael Moore -
A drunken driver led police on a vehicle chase...
Sports

Los Gatos, Hollister baseball teams have the potential for truly special seasons

Emanuel Lee -
When it comes to the premier public high school...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,092FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

3.0-magnitude earthquake reported in San Martin

Driver arrested after chase, collision in Hollister