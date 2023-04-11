Residents can begin applying for storm help from FEMA

Local residents and property owners can begin seeking financial assistance from federal authorities, as President Joe Biden recently issued a Presidential Declaration of Disaster for San Benito County in relation to recent winter storms.

According to an announcement from county officials, the declaration opens the approval of “individual assistance” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local people affected by the February and March storms. Individual assistance includes help paying rent, low-interest or no-interest loans and other benefits.

The county is in the process of establishing a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, where residents and businesses can apply for assistance in person, says an announcement from the county. The center will combine resources from federal, state and county agencies all in one location—the hours and address of which will be determined in the near future.

In the meantime, residents can begin applying for FEMA disaster assistance by visiting DisasterAsssistance.gov or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362.

The county has not yet been notified if it has been or will be approved for public FEMA assistance to recover from storm damage.

Biden issued the local Presidential Declaration of Disaster on April 3.

“This declaration is critical in the ongoing recovery efforts to help our San Benito County residents, and businesses get back on their feet after the second series of atmospheric storms brought by the record-breaking rainfall and widespread flooding in the months of February and March of 2023,” says a press release from the county. “The county’s elected officials and executive management team recognize the importance of this declaration, which will provide much-needed aid and assistance to those who have been most impacted by the recent floods throughout the County.”

Those storms resulted in significant flooding in northern San Benito County, forcing dozens of residents in the Lovers Lane area to evacuate. Other areas of the county experienced road damage, landslides and property damage due to the storms.

“While the recovery process will take months and, in some cases, even longer based on the amount of damage, the county has endured,” says the press release. “Please understand the County of San Benito is committed to working closely with Federal, State and local partners to ensure that all those affected by the disaster receive the assistance and support they need. Over the coming days, FEMA’s presence will grow, and the county looks forward to working with FEMA and other partners to ensure that the recovery process is as smooth and efficient as possible.”

For more information, visit the San Benito County Storm Information website at www.cosb.us.