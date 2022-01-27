good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 28, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Residents can recycle bulky items for free Jan. 29

Caltrans-sponsored event takes place at John Smith Road Landfill

By: Staff Report
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) are offering to recycle bulky items for free for local residents on Jan. 29 from 9am to 3pm at John Smith Road Landfill.

Caltrans, landfill and county staff will be on site to accept qualifying bulky items at no charge at the landfill, which is located at 2650 John Smith Road in Hollister, says a press release from the county.

Eligible items include tires, furniture, mattresses, household appliances, hot tubs, water heaters, asphalt, concrete, wood waste and landscape trimmings. Specifically, bulky items are defined as:

– Weighs more than 25 pounds

– Four automobile tires are considered one item

– One pickup truck load of yard waste is considered one item

– One pickup truck load of wood waste is considered one item

– A set of one table and chairs is considered one item.

The Jan. 29 event is limited to two bulky items per household. Proof of San Benito County residency is required.

The county hosts free disposal events quarterly at John Smith Road Landfill. Caltrans has offered to sponsor the Jan. 29 event as part of its Clean California Initiative.

“The best way to keep our state and the Central Coast litter-free is not to trash it in the first place,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins. “The goal of Clean California is to make sure trash never ends up on our roadsides, highways and waterways and these Bulky Item Recycle/Dump Day events give area residents a chance to help make that happen by disposing of their items safely, properly and at no cost.”

Caltrans, the John Smith Road Landfill and San Benito County remind motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving, the press release continues. Loads that are not tied down/secured by tarps/nets are subject to fines.

Tips for securing your load:

– Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.

– Remove loose material and trash before driving.

– Don’t overload; keep materials level with your truck bed.

– Put light items lower, tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

“We are committed to providing our residents with free and easy-to-participate-in recycling opportunities,” said San Benito County Board of Supervisors Chair Bea Gonzales. “The bulky recycling event planned for Jan. 29 allows us to reduce litter and help prevent illegal dumping in the community. We hope residents take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their bulky items that they no longer need, but may have at their homes.”

Staff Report

