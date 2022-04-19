good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Hollister
April 19, 2022
San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-off. File photo
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSan Juan and Aromas

Rib Cook-off returns to San Juan Bautista April 29-May1

Teams will compete for best ribs and best sauce trophies, along with the People’s Choice award

By: Staff Report
The Great San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-off returns April 29-30 and May 1. Organizers will close down the streets of historic San Juan Bautista to make way for the festival of ribs, crafts and music. 

Award-winning teams will prepare and serve tender, slow-cooked barbecue ribs that have been simmered over old fashioned hickory charcoal—hot and fresh off the grill. Rib cooks from throughout California, Oregon and Nevada will participate in the local cook-off. Judging is set for 1pm April 30, and the winners will be announced 1pm May 1. Teams will compete for best ribs and best sauce trophies, along with the People’s Choice award. 

Festival goers can enjoy a wide variety of craft creations and unique gifts, says a press release from Williams LTD, the Rib Cook-off organizer. The festival is child-friendly, with pony rides, face painting and snow cones available. The Patty Kistner Band will perform on the main stage all weekend. 

Admission and parking are free. The festival takes place 11am-6pm April 29, 10am-6pm April 30 and 10am-5pm May 1. 

For more information, visit thegreatsanjuanbautistaribcookoff.com

Staff Report

