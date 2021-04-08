Safely dispose of prescription drugs April 24 in Hollister

Hollister Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up for a drug take-back event scheduled for 10am to 2pm April 24 at the Target parking lot, 1790 Airline Highway.

Any residents who want to safely dispose of old, expired or otherwise unwanted prescription drugs can drop them off at the site, no questions asked, police said. The service is free and anonymous.

The April 24 event will be the 20th drug take-back day, which is designed to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous or addictive substances.

Last fall, people throughout the U.S. turned in nearly 493 tons of prescription drugs at 4,587 sites operated by the DEA, according to a press release from Hollister Police. In the previous 19 drug take-back events in Hollister, DEA and partners have taken in more than 13.5 million pounds of pills.

“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” says the press release. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows every year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet, authorities said. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 24th Take Back Day event, go to DEATakeBack.com.