Police are asking the public for help identifying a burglar who broke into a San Benito County home and lifted stolen firearms and other items, says a notice from the sheriff’s office.

About 11am Aug. 2, sheriff’s deputies responded to a “bold daytime burglary” in the area of Spring Grove Road, the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Although the victim’s home security system sent out an alert, it was delayed and the suspect had left the scene just minutes before deputies arrived.

Law enforcement authorities released this photo of an Aug. 2 burglary suspect looking out of a Spring Grove Road area home before leaving with stolen items. Photo: Contributed/San Benito County Sheriff’s Office

Among the items stolen by the burglar were a .22 caliber Ruger semiautomatic rifle and two pellet guns, the sheriff’s office said, “making this not only a blatant burglary, but a potential threat to public safety.”

Authorities are asking members of the public to help identify the suspect from photos that were captured by the home’s security camera system. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male adult in his late 20s or early 30s, with medium-light skin, average height and average build.

The burglar has a dark mustache and beard, and was wearing a silver watch on his left hand and a thick metal bracelet on his right hand, the sheriff’s office said. He left the scene driving a white or light blue four-door compact hatchback or sedan, similar to a Ford Fiesta or Chevrolet Aveo.

The sheriff’s office is also asking residents in the Spring Grove Road area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity around 11am on Aug. 2.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect can call the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office at 831.636.4080.