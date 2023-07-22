good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 21, 2023
San Benito County EMS begins buprenorphine distribution program

Medication helps reduce likelihood of opioid overdose, experts say

By: Staff Report
San Benito County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) this week announced the launch of a new program, in partnership with Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, to expand buprenorphine distribution by emergency responders to reduce opioid overdoses.

Buprenorphine is a medication that helps reduce opioid withdrawal and cravings, says a press release from San Benito County. Along with methadone, buprenorphine is the most effective treatment for opioid use disorder, reducing the risk of overdose fatalities by up to 50%. 

“Opioid overdose continues to devastate communities as a leading cause of death in the U.S.,” said San Benito County Health Officer Dr. Cheryl Scott. “More than 75% of opioid overdose occurs outside of the hospital setting, making onsite treatment by EMS first responders lifesaving. The best practice of initiating buprenorphine onsite by paramedics provides a path to long-term treatment of opioid use disorder and has been shown to reduce subsequent opioid overdose by more than 60%. Expanding onsite access to buprenorphine is crucial to reducing opioid use disorder and related deaths in our community.”

Buprenorphine adds another tool to local EMS providers’ ability to combat the deadly impact of fentanyl and other opioid overdoses. Responders also carry Naloxone, or Narcan, which is a critical life saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. 

“The opioid epidemic continues to ravage communities across the nation, including San Benito County,” said Dr. David Ghilarducci, San Benito County EMS Medical Director, and Deputy Health Officer. “Expanding access to buprenorphine is part of the county’s aim to reduce fentanyl and other drug-related deaths.”

Under this new program, paramedics may administer buprenorphine to certain patients in opioid withdrawal while taking them to a hospital, where they are in turn connected to long term treatment programs, says the press release. Providing this medication as soon as possible not only relieves withdrawal symptoms—it also makes successful recovery from addiction more likely. The program began July 13 in San Benito County.

“We are excited that paramedics have the training and tools necessary to administer buprenorphine in the field,” San Benito County EMS Manager Kris Mangano said. “By proactively addressing opioid dependence as early as possible, even during a 911 response, we can save lives and connect individuals with addiction to the resources they need to achieve lasting recovery.”

If you or someone you know is interested in treatment services for addiction, contact your medical provider. If you do not have a medical provider, you can call either the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Substance Use Navigator at 831.320.3082 or SAMHSA’s National 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.662.HELP.

Support Local Journalism
