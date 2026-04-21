Authorities in two counties are investigating a San Benito County Sheriff’s deputy who is accused of providing a semiautomatic firearm to a teen in Gilroy, according to Sheriff Eric Taylor.

Deputy Ryan Miller allegedly loaned an AR15 rifle and ammunition to a 17-year-old high school student, Taylor said in a video he posted on social media on April 21. The firearm transaction happened at a private home in Gilroy.

The investigation began with an anonymous tip provided to the sheriff’s office, Taylor said.

A retired federal agent recovered the firearm from the family’s home, at their request, according to the sheriff. The agent surrendered the firearm to San Benito County authorities.

“We immediately placed Deputy Miller on administrative leave and launched our own internal affairs investigation,” Taylor said.

As the investigation proceeded, Taylor said “it became clear to me that a felony had been committed.” The sheriff contacted Gilroy Interim Police Chief Scot Smithee to report the crime.

Gilroy Police launched a criminal investigation that is separate from the sheriff’s internal inquiry, Taylor added.

Following the Gilroy PD investigation, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office obtained a warrant to arrest Miller. The deputy faces a felony count of illegally lending an assault weapon to someone, and a misdemeanor charge related to providing a firearm to a minor.

The felony charge carries a possible prison sentence.

Miller surrendered to the sheriff’s office and has been booked on both charges, Taylor said.

The sheriff described the allegations as “a serious personnel and criminal matter,” and noted his message aims to ensure transparency.

“We are following the law to ensure a just outcome,” Taylor said. “The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to the highest standards of conduct. We hold our deputies to the same laws they are sworn to uphold. If those standards are not met, we will take necessary steps to protect our community and the integrity of the badge.”