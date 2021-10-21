good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 21, 2021
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

San Benito County sixth-grader hospitalized with Covid-19

Student suffered medical emergency at Spring Grove School

By: Staff Report
20
0

An 11-year-old Spring Grove School student suffered a medical emergency at the school Oct. 19, and is now hospitalized in critical condition, according to authorities. The student tested positive for Covid-19.

The sixth-grade student was transported from Spring Grove School—located off Fairview Road in northeast Hollister—to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, according to a press release from San Benito County. The child was later flown to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford.

The student was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday night, says the press release. “The student, family and Spring Grove staff and students remain in our thoughts during this critical time,” the county press release said.

San Benito County Public Health Services confirmed that the student tested positive for Covid-19, and authorities will continue to trace the child’s contacts and conduct an investigation into the incident.

County officials further noted that earlier this month, 72 Spring Grove School students attended a science camp in Santa Cruz County. Upon returning from the camp, which took place Oct. 4-7, three students tested positive for Covid-19.

All 72 students who attended the camp quarantined for 10 days after they returned to San Benito County, according to county officials.

“Public Health Services assures that all those in close contact with the hospitalized student and cases from the camp were notified of their exposure and quarantined in accordance with the Covid-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 Schools in California,” says the press release.

The state public health guidance for the 2021-22 school year found online at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/K-12-Guidance-2021-22-School-Year.aspx

In addition, non-school contacts were also notified and continue to practice standard precautions and self-monitoring for Covid-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, says the county’s press release.

San Benito County Public Health Services and other providers are administering Covid-19 vaccines to people age 12 and older. The county expects federal authorities to approve emergency use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children as young as 5 by next month.  

For more information about the Covid-19 vaccine, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.

To schedule a Covid-19 vaccine appointment, visit the state’s MyTurn vaccine appointment system at myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1.833.422.4255.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

San Benito-Aptos showdown canceled after Balers report ‘close-contact protocols’

Staff Report -
Friday’s much-anticipated game between the San Benito High and...
Local News

CalMatters: California schools are running out of money

Staff Report -
California school districts have two choices: Bite the bullet...
Local News

City removes homeless encampments from river bed

Staff Report -
City of Hollister crews removed more than 16 homeless...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

San Benito-Aptos showdown canceled after Balers report ‘close-contact protocols’

CalMatters: California schools are running out of money