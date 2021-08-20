San Benito library closes after anti-mask protest

The San Benito County Free Library is closed until next week because a group of protesters refused to wear face coverings inside the building, in violation of state law, according to county officials.

The unmasked protesters entered the library, 470 Fifth Street, on the morning of Aug. 20. When library staff asked the patrons to put on face coverings, they refused to do so, says a press release from San Benito County. They also refused to leave the building.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Officer responded to the scene, but did not take any enforcement action as the situation “resolved itself” by the time deputies arrived, Sheriff Eric Taylor said.

As a result of the Aug. 20 incident, the library is closed, and is scheduled to tentatively reopen Aug. 25. The library will continue to provide telephone and online services.

California state law states that unvaccinated people age 2 and older must wear a face mask or face shield at all times while inside the San Benito County Library, the press release says. The law is in place as a measure to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“Not everyone can be vaccinated, either because of age or personal health,” says the press release. “As a result, the county requests that all library patrons wear a mask unless they are fully vaccinated. Although some individuals may be exempt from the state mask requirement, the county has established a more restrictive local rule to protect our residents’ public health.”

Unvaccinated people who cannot wear a mask may not enter the library, but the facility still provides services to those patrons with curbside, telephone and online services.

The library also has a behavior policy, which states that any behavior that “endangers the safety or health of others” will not be tolerated, says the press release.

Although the library will be closed until Aug. 25, customers can still reserve, pick up and return items. Patrons can place a hold on an item through the online library catalog, https://catalog.sbcfl.org/, to do so.

Customers who do not have internet access can place items on hold by calling the library at 831.636.4107. Library staff will pull the requested materials and call customers back to let them know their materials are ready for pickup.

Customers arriving at the library for pickup should send a text to library staff at 831.613.8010 so a staff member can place the requested items on a table outside the library’s front entrance.

Residents who do not have a library card can sign up to receive one by visiting http://sbcfl.org/my-account/get-a-library-card/.

“Although the library may be physically closed, library staff members are still here to serve you,” says the press release from the county. “We continue answering phone calls, emails, and chat inquiries; for library account information, help with accessing online resources, research questions, or help with any other library services, please call us at 831.636.4107, email us at [email protected], or chat with us http:/sbcfl.org/ask-a-librarian/ Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.”