good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 20, 2021
Article Search
The San Benito County Free Library was awarded a grant for $500,000 to purchase more laptops, software and Wi-Fi hotspots, which they hope will help bridge the digital divide in the community. (file photo)
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

San Benito library closes after anti-mask protest

Building will reopen Aug. 25; online, telephone and pickup services still available

By: Staff Report
13
0

The San Benito County Free Library is closed until next week because a group of protesters refused to wear face coverings inside the building, in violation of state law, according to county officials.

The unmasked protesters entered the library, 470 Fifth Street, on the morning of Aug. 20. When library staff asked the patrons to put on face coverings, they refused to do so, says a press release from San Benito County. They also refused to leave the building.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Officer responded to the scene, but did not take any enforcement action as the situation “resolved itself” by the time deputies arrived, Sheriff Eric Taylor said.

As a result of the Aug. 20 incident, the library is closed, and is scheduled to tentatively reopen Aug. 25. The library will continue to provide telephone and online services.

California state law states that unvaccinated people age 2 and older must wear a face mask or face shield at all times while inside the San Benito County Library, the press release says. The law is in place as a measure to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. 

“Not everyone can be vaccinated, either because of age or personal health,” says the press release. “As a result, the county requests that all library patrons wear a mask unless they are fully vaccinated. Although some individuals may be exempt from the state mask requirement, the county has established a more restrictive local rule to protect our residents’ public health.”

Unvaccinated people who cannot wear a mask may not enter the library, but the facility still provides services to those patrons with curbside, telephone and online services.

The library also has a behavior policy, which states that any behavior that “endangers the safety or health of others” will not be tolerated, says the press release.

Although the library will be closed until Aug. 25, customers can still reserve, pick up and return items. Patrons can place a hold on an item through the online library catalog, https://catalog.sbcfl.org/, to do so.

Customers who do not have internet access can place items on hold by calling the library at 831.636.4107. Library staff will pull the requested materials and call customers back to let them know their materials are ready for pickup.

Customers arriving at the library for pickup should send a text to library staff at 831.613.8010 so a staff member can place the requested items on a table outside the library’s front entrance.

Residents who do not have a library card can sign up to receive one by visiting http://sbcfl.org/my-account/get-a-library-card/.

“Although the library may be physically closed, library staff members are still here to serve you,” says the press release from the county. “We continue answering phone calls, emails, and chat inquiries; for library account information, help with accessing online resources, research questions, or help with any other library services, please call us at 831.636.4107, email us at [email protected], or chat with us http:/sbcfl.org/ask-a-librarian/ Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.”

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

With superior athleticism, Balers could be headed for a special season

Emanuel Lee -
Hollister football coach Bryan Smith doesn’t remember the last...
COVID-19

Covid, grades, climate change among top concerns for CA teens

Megan Munce -
From academics to pandemics, California teenagers are seeking out...
Local News

Kinship Center to hold 65th Wine & Food Tasting

Laura Ness -
Nothing can keep a group of determined women from...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

With superior athleticism, Balers could be headed for a special season

San Benito library closes after anti-mask protest