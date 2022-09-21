good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
77.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 21, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

San Benito Sheriff’s deputy accused of domestic violence

Matthew O’Keefe arrested by Hollister Police Sept. 21

By: Staff Report
125
0

San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew O’Keefe was arrested Sept. 21 on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. 

O’Keefe is also accused of false imprisonment in relation to the early morning incident, says the press release. He was arrested by Hollister Police officers. 

The accused deputy was booked at San Benito County Jail. The sheriff’s office has placed him on administrative leave. 

The release did not include the location or any additional details of the incident. 

“I am saddened and extremely disappointed with the actions of this deputy, and my concerns are focused on the victim and her family,” said San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor. “I want to make it clear this office holds itself to the highest of standards and has zero-tolerance for domestic violence or any dishonorable behavior.”

Check back later for updates to this story. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Hollister High football: thrilling win, Aguayo overcomes adversity, Salinas High next

Emanuel Lee -
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say the Hollister...
Agriculture

Supes eliminate ‘study areas’ to restrict housing

Michael Moore -
San Benito County supervisors recently decided to restrict new...
Business

‘Reality of war’

Michael Moore -
About 50 Civil War “reenactors” spent this past weekend...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
269FollowersFollow
1,121FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hollister High football: thrilling win, Aguayo overcomes adversity, Salinas High next

Supes eliminate ‘study areas’ to restrict housing