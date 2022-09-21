San Benito Sheriff’s deputy accused of domestic violence

San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew O’Keefe was arrested Sept. 21 on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

O’Keefe is also accused of false imprisonment in relation to the early morning incident, says the press release. He was arrested by Hollister Police officers.

The accused deputy was booked at San Benito County Jail. The sheriff’s office has placed him on administrative leave.

The release did not include the location or any additional details of the incident.

“I am saddened and extremely disappointed with the actions of this deputy, and my concerns are focused on the victim and her family,” said San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor. “I want to make it clear this office holds itself to the highest of standards and has zero-tolerance for domestic violence or any dishonorable behavior.”

