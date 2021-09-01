San Benito students read 9.2M words for summer challenge

San Benito County Superintendent of Schools, Krystal Lomanto, announced that students participating in the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge collectively read 9,224,796 words. During the challenge, which ran from June 1 through July 31, students from across the county were challenged to read 10 million words, and individually read 100,000 words using the Footsteps2Brilliance application.

Lomanto is also excited to announce that five students in San Benito County individually met and exceeded the 100,000 word challenge. The top reader in the county was Mc Gresan Cadabona, a third grader at Gabilan Hills Elementary School. Mc Gresan read a total of 150,402 words this summer.

The school with the most words read in the county was Hollister Dual Language Academy, led by Principal Monique Ruiz. The students at Hollister Dual Language Academy read 2,092,356 words.

Lomanto will be providing special recognition to the students who read during the summer as well as recognizing Hollister Dual Language Academy for winning the school challenge.

The San Benito County Office of Education launched the “Building Bridges 2 Literacy” initiative in 2016, in partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance. The free app offers books, games and activities in English and Spanish for children from birth to 3 rd grade. The program can be downloaded on any electronic device and once downloaded, no internet connection is needed.

For information about how you can register your child for free, visit myf2b.com/register/SanBenitoCOE.

The top five readers in San Benito County during the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge are Mc Gresan Cadabona; Jaylyn Verduzco, of Hollister Dual Language Academy, read 119,914 words; Juan Lopez Santiago, of Hollister Dual Language Academy, read 118,730 words; Richard Rautmann, of Ladd Lane Elementary School, read 115,641 words; and Santiago Canales, of RO Hardin Elementary, read 112,665 words.