Kate Wilbur and Sommer Salinas of the Hollister Recreation Division were busy putting up Christmas decorations at the Veterans’ Memorial Building on Dec. 4, getting it ready for a special visit by Jolly Old St. Nicholas.

Santa Claus is scheduled to go to the veterans’ building Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9am to 2pm to say hello and give children an opportunity to take photos with him. The kids will also get a chance to tell the big guy in the red suit everything on their Christmas wish list.

Reservations are required and masks must be worn at all times including during the photos. To register visit www.webtrac.hollister.ca.gov.