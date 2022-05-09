SBC foundation awards grant for veterans’ dental services

The Community Foundation for San Benito County has awarded a $5,000 grant to Dentistry4Vets, a nonprofit that treats military veterans in need and suffering from a lack of dental care.

Dentistry4Vets, which is located at The Montage Wellness Center in Marina, offers services that include a comprehensive dental exam plus x-rays, fillings, extractions, crowns, bridges and partial or full dentures, says a press release from the Community Foundation.

Julian Atkins, a San Benito County resident and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, is one local who has benefited from Dentistry4Vets’ services, says the press release. Atkins was suffering from not being able to eat, and was embarrassed by the appearance of his teeth. He has indicated his self-esteem was low and he had stopped smiling.

After receiving treatment from Dentistry4Vets, Atkins says his “overall health and social interactions” have improved, says the press release. The physical pain resulting from his dental troubles has disappeared, and he now smiles.

Dentistry4Vets’ five promises to veterans are continuity of care for long-term overall health; comprehensive care that includes referrals to dental specialists in the community; quality care for veterans, ensuring they receive a high standard of care; cost-benefit of care with a discounted fee schedule to assist in making treatment affordable; and ease of care due to only serving veterans.

“We understand their special needs and strive to make our dental office a safe and caring environment, especially for veterans,” says the press release.

The Community Foundation of San Benito County awarded the grant to Dentistry4 Vets in fall of 2021. The grant was leveraged with other funding, financial donations and in-kind contributions from volunteer dentists and specialists in order to “maximize the number of veterans treated and the level of treatment,” the press release continues.

To learn more about Dentistry4Vets or to schedule an appointment, call 831.883.9371.