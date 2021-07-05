SBC students read at record levels

Students across San Benito County in grades Pre-K through 3rd are reading at record levels compared to previous years using Footsteps2Brillance, an award-winning Bilingual Early Literacy System that all students and families have access to in San Benito County.

Footsteps2Brilliance is part of San Benito County Office of Education’s Building Bridges 2 Literacy initiative that began in 2017, according to a press release from the county office. Krystal Lomanto, County Superintendent of schools believes that “Literacy is one of the key components to the success of our students and that is why the SBCOE launched the Building Bridges 2 Literacy initiative.”

The San Benito County Office of Education would like to thank district and community partners who have helped to ensure literacy is a focus for all students across San Benito County.

The San Benito County Office is excited to announce that between Aug. 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, students read 328,050,940 words compared to the same time period last year, when they read 121,318,511 words. Students also spent more time reading, increasing from 34,618 hours last year to 97,873 hours this year.

As a result, the number of books read also increased from 159,977 books read last year to 473,362 books read this year.

The San Benito County Office of Education encourages all students to read each day. Students can also be part of the Summer Reading Challenge by simply logging in and reading. Footsteps2Brilliance can make reading and learning to read fun not just for students, but for parents as well. Register for FREE at www.myf2b.com/register/SanBenitoCOE.