‘School Supply Brigade’ helps local students

Children who attend local schools, and their families, picked up free school supplies Aug. 7 at Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts’ inaugural “School Supply Brigade” at the business’s Hollister location on Industrial Drive. Enterprise Academy partnered with the San Benito County Office of Education to organize the giveaway, which was co-hosted by the local nonprofit Angels R Watching, says a press release from the academy.

Members of the academy spent about three weeks collecting donated school supplies for the event, which sought to help local families who cannot afford such items and to demonstrate “the importance of giving unconditional value to the community,” says the press release.