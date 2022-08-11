good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 11, 2022
Children who attend local schools, and their families, picked up free school supplies Aug. 7 at Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts’ inaugural “School Supply Brigade” at the business’s Hollister location on Industrial Drive. Contributed photo
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSchools

‘School Supply Brigade’ helps local students

By: Staff Report
Children who attend local schools, and their families, picked up free school supplies Aug. 7 at Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts’ inaugural “School Supply Brigade” at the business’s Hollister location on Industrial Drive. Enterprise Academy partnered with the San Benito County Office of Education to organize the giveaway, which was co-hosted by the local nonprofit Angels R Watching, says a press release from the academy.

Members of the academy spent about three weeks collecting donated school supplies for the event, which sought to help local families who cannot afford such items and to demonstrate “the importance of giving unconditional value to the community,” says the press release.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Your Local Newspaper
