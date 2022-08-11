good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 11, 2022
Dr. Jernell Escobar (center) recently awarded scholarships to Maliyah Escudero (left) and Devonna Rubalcava of Hollister. Contributed photo
NewsBusinessFeaturedLocal News

Dentist awards scholarships to Hollister students

By: Staff Report
Gilroy dentist Dr. Jernell Escobar DDS awarded student scholarships of $750 each to Hollister residents Devonna Rubalcava and Maliyah Escudero.

Both students will be attending college in the fall, Rubalcava at Monterey Peninsula College and Escudero at Sacramento State University.

This is the second year that Escobar has awarded the scholarships. The mothers of both recipients also work in Escobar’s Gilroy dental office.

Rubalcava, a June graduate of San Benito High School, said the scholarship comes at an opportune time for her.

“I was surprised, but appreciative,” she said. “This will allow me to get books and supplies for school. I’m just excited to get one.”

After two years at MPC, Rubalcava hopes to attend a university, preferably CSU Monterey Bay, to study criminal justice, primarily, she says, because “I wanted to help others.”

Escudero, also a 2022 San Benito High School graduate, will be attending Sacramento State this fall, also majoring in criminal justice.

Born in Clear Lake, Escudero is also a resident of Hollister, and recently returned from freshman orientation at Sacramento State. She also says the scholarship will help her purchase books and other school supplies.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

‘School Supply Brigade’ helps local students

Staff Report -
Children who attend local schools, and their families, picked...
News

Graduates receive $2K scholarships

Staff Report -
Since 2008, Wafelbakker Anderson Orthodontics has provided $1,000 scholarships...
Crime

Hollister Police investigate explosion that injured child

Staff Report -
Police are investigating an Aug. 5 explosion in Hollister...

Support Your Local Newspaper
‘School Supply Brigade’ helps local students

Graduates receive $2K scholarships