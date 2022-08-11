Dentist awards scholarships to Hollister students

Gilroy dentist Dr. Jernell Escobar DDS awarded student scholarships of $750 each to Hollister residents Devonna Rubalcava and Maliyah Escudero.

Both students will be attending college in the fall, Rubalcava at Monterey Peninsula College and Escudero at Sacramento State University.

This is the second year that Escobar has awarded the scholarships. The mothers of both recipients also work in Escobar’s Gilroy dental office.

Rubalcava, a June graduate of San Benito High School, said the scholarship comes at an opportune time for her.

“I was surprised, but appreciative,” she said. “This will allow me to get books and supplies for school. I’m just excited to get one.”

After two years at MPC, Rubalcava hopes to attend a university, preferably CSU Monterey Bay, to study criminal justice, primarily, she says, because “I wanted to help others.”

Escudero, also a 2022 San Benito High School graduate, will be attending Sacramento State this fall, also majoring in criminal justice.

Born in Clear Lake, Escudero is also a resident of Hollister, and recently returned from freshman orientation at Sacramento State. She also says the scholarship will help her purchase books and other school supplies.