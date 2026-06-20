The Hollister Police Department launched a new Citizen RIMS Public Information Portal, providing residents with up-to-date data on police activity and public safety incidents throughout the community.

The new, free website allows the public to easily find out why patrol cars and fire engines recently responded to a nearby location, look up the rate and types of crimes in a specific neighborhood, peruse public safety statistics throughout Hollister and find related information. Police said the system also improves the efficiency of records management and information documentation.

The “significant technological upgrade” is facilitated by the city’s recent implementation of a state-of-the-art records management system (RMS) provided by Sun Ridge Systems, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department. Funding for the user-friendly online system came from the Community Corrections Partnership of San Benito County.

The online system aims to support public safety and promote transparency, authorities said. The new RMS “represents a major step forward” in how Hollister Police manage, track and report public safety information.

The portal, located for free at hollisterpd.citizenrims.com, provides the public with direct and accurate access to a variety of information including police activity and incident information; arrest information; stolen vehicle reports; calls for service; crime data and trends; public safety information and reports; and additional community-focused law enforcement information.

“The Citizen RIMS portal enhances transparency by making public information more accessible than ever before while ensuring sensitive and protected information remains secure,” says the press release. “Residents can access information from anywhere at any time, helping to strengthen community awareness and engagement.”

Furthermore, authorities said Hollister PD’s new RMS platform brings operational improvements to the department with enhanced incident and case tracking capabilities; improved report management and records accuracy; better data analysis and crime trend monitoring; increased efficiency for officers and staff; improved information sharing and reporting capabilities; modernized recordkeeping; and greater accountability and transparency through accurate and timely reporting.

Police said the new system reflects the police department’s ongoing effort to leverage technology to improve public safety services and trust within the community.

“The launch of Citizen RIMS represents an important milestone for the Hollister Police Department and our community,” Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said. “Transparency, accountability and public trust are fundamental to effective policing. This new system not only improves how our officers document and manage information, but it also gives our residents unprecedented access to public safety information in a convenient and user-friendly format.

“This new system allows us to modernize our technology, enhance our service to the community and continue building stronger relationships with the people we proudly serve.”

Visit the new Citizen RIMS site at hollisterpd.citizenrims.com. For additional information, visit the city’s website at hollister.ca.gov.