San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle along the riverbed.

Deputies responded about 8:30am June 26 to the area of Riverview Way. Someone called to report a vehicle was driving slowly in a residential area of Riverview Way, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Deputies located a vehicle matching the description. The vehicle was parked on a privately owned area of the San Benito Riverbed, authorities said. The occupants were uncooperative with the deputies, and were detained.

During the investigation, deputies found a suspected bag of methamphetamine on the driver, the sheriff’s office said. As deputies continued to search the vehicle, they found a baggy of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, more meth and dozens of used needles.

Furthermore, deputies found a short barrel rifle, commonly known as a “ghost gun,” inside the vehicle, says the press release.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felonies related to the drugs and firearm, authorities said. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on private property, and has been released.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the suspects.

The sheriff’s office continues to patrol the riverbed as the county continues to clean up the area, which has been the site of homeless encampments over the years. Anybody found within the riverbed will be considered trespassing and will be contacted by authorities, the sheriff’s office said.