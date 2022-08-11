good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
87.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 11, 2022
Article Search
San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Cedeno started his new assignment as the Spring Grove School Resource Office on Aug. 11. Contributed photo
NewsCrimeSchoolsFeaturedLocal News

Deputy joins Spring Grove as School Resource Officer

Position created in wake of Uvalde, Texas tragedy

By: Staff Report
1
0

San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Cedeno began his new role as the Spring Grove School Resource Officer on Aug. 11. The position consists primarily of security and education, and not disciplinary action, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Spring Grove Principal Jenny Bernosky and North County Joint Union School District Board of Trustees President Ted Zanella contacted Sheriff Eric Taylor. The educators wanted the sheriff to consider the idea of placing a School Resource Officer at Spring Grove School to protect the students, says a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Taylor and Sheriff’s Lt. Tom Corral met with Bernosky and Zanella to discuss what the SRO program would entail. They decided to place a full-time SRO at the school, located on Spring Grove Road, starting Aug. 11, says the press release.

The sheriff’s office and district signed a contract for the new SRO position following unanimous vote by the school district’s board of trustees on Aug. 9.

Cedeno was chosen by the sheriff to fill the new role. He will be present at Spring Grove during school hours and at special events to help with traffic issues and develop curriculum to teach students about the dangers of tobacco, drugs, gangs and more, says the press release.

“The Sheriff’s Office is fortunate to have a strong partnership with Superintendent Bernosky, her staff and her board of trustees,” says the press release. “We are confident Deputy Cedeno has the perfect attitude, heart and temperament to have an incredibly positive impact on the lives of our youth and to protect them from danger, if necessary.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Dentist awards scholarships to Hollister students

Staff Report -
Gilroy dentist Dr. Jernell Escobar DDS awarded student scholarships...
Local News

‘School Supply Brigade’ helps local students

Staff Report -
Children who attend local schools, and their families, picked...
News

Graduates receive $2K scholarships

Staff Report -
Since 2008, Wafelbakker Anderson Orthodontics has provided $1,000 scholarships...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,826FansLike
264FollowersFollow
1,124FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Dentist awards scholarships to Hollister students

‘School Supply Brigade’ helps local students