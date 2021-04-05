San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting murder that occurred early Monday morning in northeast Hollister, according to authorities.

At about 12:20am April 5, Adolfo Davila, Jr., was the passenger in a black Honda Civic in the area of the 1300 block of McCloskey Road, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The driver of the vehicle told investigators that Davila stepped out of the parked car and was “immediately met with gunfire.”

Davila was struck multiple times and re-entered the vehicle. He told the driver he had been shot, and the driver took Davila to Hazel Hawkins Hospital, authorities said. Davila succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies are actively investigating the shooting death. Authorities are not releasing a suspected motive or any other information about the incident. No information about a possible suspect or suspects is available, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 831.636.4080, or email Det. Jason Leist at [email protected]