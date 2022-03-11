good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 11, 2022
SJB wastewater project to receive $1M in federal funding

Panetta announces appropriations to 20th Congressional District

By: Staff Report
San Juan Bautista is among eight Central Coast communities slated to receive federal funding for public works, healthcare, housing and other projects, according to U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta’s office. 

The FY 2022 appropriations package for the 20th Congressional District totals about $5.9 million. That includes $1 million to fund a portion of San Juan Bautista’s Regional Water and Wastewater project, says the press release from Panetta, who represents the 20th District. 

The local project includes construction of a “force main” pipeline to send wastewater to the City of Hollister Regional Treatment Plant for treatment, recycling and reuse for agricultural irrigation. 

The district’s federal appropriations—pending President Joe Biden’s signature—will support “infrastructure, water projects, workforce development, healthcare and housing projects throughout the district” in communities in San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, says the press release. 

“Congressman Panetta was the first to reach out and help San Juan Bautista transform its wastewater system,” said Don Reynolds, city manager of San Juan Bautista. “The city is very grateful for this help. This is the first official grant award for this project, and will act as a catalyst to build the confidence needed to fund the entire $18 million investment. The citizens of the city stood up in December agreeing to increase their sewer rates, and now the Congress is working beside them to make sure the transformation occurs. The city is honored to receive these funds, and will be the ‘poster child’ for any other small aged system that is working toward a similar regional transformation.”

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the FY 2022 appropriations bill March 9, and the legislation passed the U.S. Senate March 10, says the press release. The bill will be sent to Biden for signature before the March 15 federal funding deadline. 

“The federal government is playing its part when it comes to providing funding for much-needed infrastructure projects on the Central Coast,” Panetta said.  “I thank the local municipalities and stakeholders for our work together to determine the projects, including systems for sustainable and safe drinking water, roadways, recreation trails and workforce development, and I appreciate the bipartisan work in Congress to secure this federal funding. The funding for the projects will help bolster our water resources, revitalize our infrastructure, create jobs and strengthen our local economies and communities.

Additional community projects for California’s 20th District and their funding levels allocated through the FY 2022 appropriations package are:

– Monterey One Water Pump Station Electrical Relocation ($400,000) 

– Dientes and Midpen Housing Project ($1.05 million) 

– Santa Cruz Water Meters ($1 million)

– King City Streetscape ($1 million) 

– Watsonville Lee Road Trail ($1 million) 

– ALBA Farmworker Workforce Center ($250,000)

– El Pajaro Alisal Kitchen Incubator ($200,000)

Staff Report

