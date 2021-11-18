South Valley Symphony holiday concert is Dec. 11

The South Valley Symphony will celebrate the holidays with a concert of seasonal favorites plus a belated commemoration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, at a Dec. 11 performance in the sanctuary of Advent Lutheran Church in Morgan Hill.

Maestro Anthony Quartuccio will preside over “A Holiday Happy Birthday to Beethoven,” which will open with Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor,” with guest soloist Kristal B. Kim at the keyboard. The “Emperor” Concerto, written in 1809, is a giant of the classical repertoire.

The symphony’s planned celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, in 1770, was scuttled last year due to the pandemic.

Soloist Kim, who is also a composer and music teacher, has performed internationally. She is on the faculty at Ohlone College.

The concert’s second act will include “The Skater’s Waltz” by Waldteufel, selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” Suite and holiday favorites.

The concert begins at 7:30pm at Advent Lutheran, 16870 Murphy Ave., in Morgan Hill.

Tickets cost $30 at www.southvalleysymphony.org, or free to students with ID. Proof of vaccination or negative covid test is required, and masks are required inside the building.