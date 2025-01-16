Hollister HS Boys Basketball (5-5 overall, 1-1 PCAL Mission)

Recent results: Lost 74-55 vs. Watsonville; won 50-45 at Marina

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 at Rancho San Juan; 7pm Jan. 17 vs. North Monterey County

NOTES: In the loss to the Catz, Kody Dickens scored 18 points and Chandler Crutcher added 14. In the win against Marina, Brody Cotter led with 21 points and Crutcher and Dickens each tallied 10 points.

Hollister HS Girls Basketball (6-7 overall, 0-2 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Lost 43-39 at Watsonville; lost 56-40 at Soledad

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 vs. Alisal

NOTES: Against Watsonville, Madelyn Davis scored 10 points, Jadah Gonzalez contributed nine points and Claire Gho pulled down 12 rebounds, along with seven points.

Hollister HS Boys Soccer (5-4-1 overall, 2-0 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 6-1 at Greenfield; won 2-0 vs. North Salinas

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Jan. 14 vs. Monterey; 5:45pm Jan. 16 at Alisal

NEWS: In the win over North Salinas, Anthony Torres scored on a header off a corner kick. Torres later drew a foul in the box and Adrian Valdez converted the penalty kick.

Kudos also to goalie Amado Canela who stopped a penalty shot early in the game when the contest was scoreless.

Hollister HS Girls Soccer (5-3 overall, 0-1 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Watsonville; lost 5-2 at Soledad

Upcoming games: 3pm Jan. 15 at Monterey

NOTES: Kylie Varnes and Sam Alvarado scored against the Catz, with Briella Perham adding an assist.

In the defeat at Soledad, Mia Briano and Malia Muenzer scored goals. Ana Kaplansky contributed an assist.

Hollister HS Boys Wrestling

Baler wrestlers Cole Seymour (150-pound weight class) and Aaron Rodriguez (138-pound weight class) both took first place at the Apple Cider Invitational last weekend in Watsonville. They also both took first place recently at the Westside Invitational in Firebaugh.

