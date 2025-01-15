Three Hollister High School students died in a traffic collision just east of Highway 25 the night of Jan. 14, according to authorities. A recent graduate of HHS was also involved in the accident, and was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

School staff sent out a notice to students and parents early Jan. 15, letting them know that support is available on campus for those who are impacted by the tragedy.

The two-vehicle accident occurred about 6:55pm Jan. 14 on Shore Road, just west of Lake Road, the California Highway Patrol said. The driver of one of the vehicles lost control while traveling west on Shore Road, and crossed into opposing traffic.

The errant vehicle struck another car that was traveling east on Shore Road, the CHP said. The errant vehicle’s driver and two rear passengers died in the collision.

The right front passenger in the errant vehicle, as well as the driver of the other car were flown by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries, CHP said. The eastbound driver was that vehicle’s sole occupant.

Authorities have not identified the three victims of the car crash. The CHP said one of them was 17 years old.

In a Jan. 15 letter to students and parents from Hollister High School Principal Kevin Medeiros and San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum, the school officials confirmed that the three who died were current students at Hollister High. The fourth occupant of their vehicle, who remains in critical condition at the hospital, is a former student.

School staff also were not releasing the students’ names as of Jan. 15.

“Hollister High School’s Counseling and Wellness team, along with our mental health clinicians, are available today and throughout the rest of the week to provide support to any student who may need assistance during this difficult time,” says Medeiros’ and Tennenbaum’s letter.

The CHP said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the Jan. 14 crash. Authorities continue to investigate the collision.

“We extend our condolences to those affected by this tragic event,” said CHP Area Commander, Captain Noel Coady. “Obeying traffic laws is every driver’s responsibility, with profound consequences when ignored.”

Anyone who saw the accident or has more information can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Office at 408.427.0700.