California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, of Hollister, and a delegation of 14 Assembly members met with firefighters and officials in Los Angeles last week to discuss how to further assist emergency response efforts, and to fast-track recovery from the devastating and deadly wildfires, Rivas’ office said this week.

The Assembly delegation spent several hours in Altadena, Malibu and Palisades, witnessing firsthand the impacts of the Eaton and Palisades wildfires and windstorms, and learning how California can best support ongoing emergency response, recovery and rebuilding needs.

“These wildfires are a catastrophe of historic proportions,” said. “I witnessed firsthand the devastation in Altadena, Malibu and the Palisades—this is clearly a tragedy that will impact generations to come.

“We must act swiftly, and I stand united with my Assembly colleagues and commit to fast-tracking relief efforts that address the immediate needs of victims and accelerate recovery. We will not rest until every Angeleno is safe, supported and empowered to rebuild and heal.”

In the coming days, California Assembly members will continue meeting with leaders and residents across Southern California, and plan to announce legislation that prioritizes recovery for all Angelenos.

The Palisades fire started Jan. 7, resulting in the deaths of 24 people, according to authorities. In the days that followed began the Eaton Fire in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Both infernos have been fueled by winds with gusts up to 100 mph in Southern California.

The fires have burned more than 40,000 acres and destroyed about 12,000 houses and other structures, authorities said.

CalMatters reported that two other fires in the area—the Kenneth Fire near Hidden Hills and the Hurst Fire in the San Fernando Valley—have largely been contained, according to CalFire.

“In Los Angeles, we love, support and protect each other,” Assembly member Isaac Bryan, of Los Angeles, said. “Help someone who needs it. Together we can make it through even the most unimaginable circumstances.

“To those who have lost everything, we will not let you carry this weight alone. To those who have been on the fire lines and frontlines all week, we are in this together. We have to continue to lead with love. We are all Los Angeles.”