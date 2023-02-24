Local scene: Academic honors

Logue makes Dean’s List

Hollister resident Sam Logue, a Biology/Health major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the Fall 2022 semester. Logue is a 2021 graduate of San Benito High School and is the daughter of Randy and Jennifer Logue from Hollister.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0, says a press release from the college.

February is Children’s Dental Health Month

San Benito Public Health Services has joined the American Dental Association in proclaiming February as Children’s Dental Health Month, says a press release from San Benito County.

“The health of our families in our city and our state are dependent on the good health of our children. I am proud to announce that February is Children’s Dental Health Month. Tooth decay can happen at any age, from the moment the first baby tooth arrives in the mouth to adults who are seniors,” stated Nic Calvin, Deputy Director of San Benito County Public Health Services.

The oral health program through San Benito Public health reminds local residents that during this important month, cavities, while preventable, are the most common chronic childhood disease, says the press release. Cavities are even more common than asthma or diabetes.

In California, 54% of kindergarteners and 70% of third graders have experienced cavities, and nearly one-third of children have untreated tooth decay, according to Jennifer Frusetta RDH, BS the Local Oral Health Program Manager. In San Benito, the decay rate is 51% at age 5.

Tooth decay can cause pain, as well as difficulty chewing, speaking and learning in school, according to experts. Children in California miss over 874,000 days of school annually due to dental health problems.

“Good oral health habits early in life are key to enjoying a lifetime of good health” Frusetta said. “We want everyone to help children begin these habits as soon as possible so our children can have beautiful smiles for a lifetime. Remember, you can’t have good general health if you don’t have good oral health.”

Guaranteed continuous Medi-Cal coverage to end March 31

San Benito County public health officials will soon begin mailing notices to local Medi-Cal members to let them know that they are no longer guaranteed continuous coverage under pandemic-era waivers, and will resume the normal process to redetermine eligibility for the state’s public health insurance program.

In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) temporarily waived certain Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) requirements and conditions in response to Covid-19, says a press release from San Benito County. The easing of these rules helped Californians with Medi-Cal keep their health coverage during the pandemic. However, a new law ends Medi-Cal continuous coverage on March 31, and requires states to restart eligibility renewals beginning April 1.

Starting on April 1, San Benito County Health & Human Services Agency will resume its normal renewal processes and redetermine eligibility for around 10,919 current local enrollees, says the press release.

San Benito County Health & Human Services Agency’s (HHSA) top goal is to minimize beneficiary burden and promote continuity of coverage, according to county staff. HHSA will begin mailing letters to San Benito County Medi-Cal members in April to let them know if their Medi-Cal coverage was renewed automatically or if they need more information to process the renewal. Medi-Cal members can expect to receive this letter around the same month when they initially enrolled and have received notice letters in past years.

Given the termination of the continuous coverage provision, it is critical that Medi-Cal members take the necessary steps to update their contact information, respond to requests for information (including renewal packets), or transition to other coverage if they are no longer eligible for Medi-Cal, says the press release.

If you receive a renewal packet or letter asking for more information, you can respond by:

– Mail: 1111 San Felipe Rd. #206, Hollister, CA 95023

– Phone: 831.636.4180

– Online: https://benefitscal.com/