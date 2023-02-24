good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
44.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 24, 2023
Article Search
Saavedra Allen and Jimena Heredia celebrate after Allen's goal in the 75th minute propelled the Haybalers to the CCS championship game with a 2-1 win over Alvarez. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School Sports

Hollister High girls soccer poised to win CCS title

By: Emanuel Lee
65
0

Two years ago, the Hollister High girls soccer team was outmatched against an uber-talented Christopher High squad in the Central Coast Section Division III championship match. 

That won’t be the case Saturday when the No. 5 seed Haybalers (11-7-3) play No. 2 Soledad (15-5-1) for the Division IV title 1:30pm at Rabobank Stadium. However, Hollister knows it still has to play its best to beat Soledad, which finished third in the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Mission Division.

The Balers, meanwhile, took second in the Gabilan Division, which like the Mission is a B league for girls soccer. McKenzie Heckman, a senior right wing, said mental toughness will be a key factor in the championship match. 

“We need to stay composed and play the way we know how to play,” said Heckman, who had a hat trick in a 10-0 win over Thomas More in the quarterfinals last Saturday. “Playing strong and staying composed are the main things.”

In edging Alvarez 2-1 in the semifinals Wednesday, Hollister not only broke the tiebreaker between the teams this season, but also turned the tables on a Eagles squad that beat the Balers 5-3 in the section playoffs last year.

“It was pretty intense because we both know each other’s playing style,” Heckman said. 

Sydney Stacy scored off a corner kick in the opening five minutes before Alvarez equalized. Then, around the 75-minute mark, Saavedra Allen scored the game-winner. 

“Sydney’s goal set us off on a really good pace and got us going early on,” Heckman said. “And Saavedra’s goal got us through and was much needed.”

The Balers thwarted off a hard-charging Alvarez team in the final 15 minutes. 

“We had to be careful, play smart and not play messy,” Heckman said. “It was just a matter of being able to calm down, keep possession, defend and keep attacking. I think we did a good job of balancing all those things out.”

Heckman has been a stalwart on the varsity team since her freshman year. She’s one of the more physical players in the league and wins a lot of 50-50 balls as a result of her sheer determination and toughness. 

Fellow senior Trinity Arias is also a four-year varsity player and excels in creating opportunities in the middle along with freshman sensation Zamaya Rivera. 

“It’s been great playing with both of them and Zamaya is really good at getting the ball up the field,” Heckman said. 

Stacy and Summer Forrest are fast up top, can control the ball well and are always ready when the ball gets on their feet, Heckman said. “Our whole team has been great. We work well together and play well off each other.”

Heckman said Ryen Ortiz and Madison Cousins have spearheaded the back line and the team’s overall defense has improved as the season has progressed. 

“We’ve been working on a lot of defensive movement and you can tell it’s developed over the season,” she said. 

The team’s last line of defense, Shaelyn Tamez and Gisele Santillan, have been solid goalkeepers. They usually rotate halves and Heckman said the duo give the players confidence knowing they’ll make the necessary stops to keep the team in the game. 

Hollister knows it has a golden opportunity to win a section title. 

“We’re all definitely super pumped and we all want it really bad,” Heckman said. “This is the best shot we’ve had in at least the four years I’ve been here so we’re all ready to get out there to try to win a CCS championship.”

Hollister’s Madison Cousins heads the ball in a 2-1 win over Alvarez in the CCS playoff semis. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
The Hollister High girls soccer team had reason to smile after their 2-1 win over Alvarez. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Local scene: Academic honors

Staff Report -
Logue makes Dean’s List Hollister resident Sam Logue, a Biology/Health...
Community

Guest view: Hospital needs outside, objective guidance to survive

submitted -
The best chance for Hazel Hawkins Hospital to survive...
Business

Corbin introduces magnet-powered motor

Michael Moore -
Mike Corbin, one of Hollister’s best-known business owners who...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local scene: Academic honors

Guest view: Hospital needs outside, objective guidance to survive