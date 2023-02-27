Hollister receives grant to spay, neuter animals

The Hollister Animal Shelter was recently awarded a $50,000 spay and neuter grant from the UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program, says a press release from the City of Hollister.

The grant funding will allow the Hollister Animal Shelter to work with the community to provide spay and neuter services for animals residing within San Benito County.

“The goal for this grant opportunity will help to support the community, and its animals by providing vital spay and neuter services, as well as helping animal owners gain compliance with applicable licensing laws, and animal identification best practices,” says the press release.

By accepting the grant funds, the Hollister Animal Shelter will be required to commit to providing spay and neuter services for shelter animals and low-cost surgeries for animals in the community throughout the duration of the contract period, which is set to end in December.

Hollister Police Animal Care and services will pay for the cost of sterilization of one domestic cat or dog per household, for residents of San Benito County, animal care staff said. In order to be considered for the low cost, spay and neuter program, animal owners must have their animals currently vaccinated against rabies and licensed with the City of Hollister or San Benito County. In addition, the animal owner is required to pay a $15 microchip fee, and the animal will be microchipped during their sterilization appointment.

Vouchers for spay and neuter services will be administered on a first come, first served basis. All community members interested in the program must adhere to the above guidelines to be considered, says the press release.

Community members wishing to be considered for low-cost spay and neuter services may contact the Hollister Animal Shelter to speak with a shelter staff member about the process. The Hollister Animal Shelter noted that spay and neuter vouchers are in limited quantities and only available while supplies last.

Any San Benito County resident with questions about spay and neuter services can call the Hollister Animal Shelter at 831.636.4320.