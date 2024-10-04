Hollister HS Football (4-1 overall, 1-0 PCAL Gabilan Division)

Recent results: Won 27-7 vs. Alisal, Won 35-14 at Aptos

Upcoming games: 7:30pm Oct. 11 vs. Soquel

NOTES: At Aptos, Savion Loza had two interceptions on the goal line, returning the first one 100 yards for a touchdown. Baler quarterback Daniel Hernandez threw two touchdown passes. HHS special teams shined. They blocked one punt and Tripp Felice pounced on the ball for a touchdown; another punt with a high snap produced a 24-yard Aptos loss and turnover on downs.

Hollister HS Flag Football (13-4 overall, 7-0 PCAL Gabilan Division)

Recent results: Won 24-0 vs. Watsonville, Lost 18-12 (overtime) at Aptos; Won 32-19 at King City

Upcoming games: 5:30pm Oct. 2 vs. Everett Alvarez

NOTES: Against Aptos, Bianca Guerra and Jasayla Mariscal intercepted Mariner passes. Ava Garcia passed for two touchdowns, one to Ixiim DeLuna and the other to Mariscal.

Hollister HS Volleyball (4-8 overall, 2-2 PCAL Gabilan Division)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 vs. Salinas; Won 3-1 at Santa Catalina

Upcoming games: 6pm Oct. 1 vs. Carmel; 6pm Oct. 3 at Monte Vista Christian

NOTES: Balers rallied to beat Santa Catalina after dropping a tight first set. HHS won 25-27, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15.

Other Hollister HS Sports Notes:

Hollister Athletes of the Week were cross country runner Prienna Chavez and boys water polo player Abdalla Mayzouni.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to [email protected].