Hollister HS Football (0-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 42-28 vs. Branham

Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 12 at Wilcox

NOTES: The Balers come off a bye week and head to Santa Clara to face the Chargers. Wilcox, trying to overcome graduations, has begun the year with a 41-10 loss at Valley Christian and a 33-20 defeat at the hands of Archbishop Mitty.

Hollister HS Flag Football (0-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 38-7 at Alisal

Upcoming games: 9am Sat. Sept. 13 at Milpitas

NOTES: Quarterback Ava Garcia completed 8-of-15 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Spartans. Aleah Ruiz caught a 66-yard pass and led the defense with nine tackles.

Hollister HS Volleyball (3-2 overall)

Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. Pajaro Valley; Won 3-2 vs. Aptos; Lost 2-0 vs. Monta Vista at Milpitas Spikefest; Lost 2-0 vs. Branham at Milpitas Spikefest

Upcoming games: 6pm Sept. 11 at Monterey

NOTES: Balers ripped PV 25-16, 25-11, 25-15.

Hollister HS Field Hockey (0-2 overall)

Recent results: Lost 11-1 at Los Gatos

Hollister HS Girls Water Polo:

In the Baler Treadout Tournament over Labor Day weekend, Hollister went 2-2, smacking Carmel 12-4 and edging San Lorenzo Valley 10-9.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@***il.com.