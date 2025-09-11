Reading your piece (Sept. 5 Free Lance), “Clowns stage theatrical protest at bomb component facility” got my attention. I could visualize the glittery jackets and red noses and plungers but the point of the antics was no laughing matter.

Seriously, the point of the plungers was to flush out war profiteering. Here in Hollister resides links to the horrible bombing of children in Gaza. That is no joke because this link is like a puzzle piece or a toy piece scattered on purpose. Actual bombs are not manufactured here at Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials but individual parts are created.

High technology parts manufacture seems to be hair curling precision. Knowing the end product is hair rising. This “quiet town” of ours making death dealing parts is not unique; but nestled across our country are many more like plants nestled in so-called “quiet towns.” This is no clowning matter.

Apparently the company in Chandler, Ariz., performs the parental duty of picking up all the pieces and putting them together into the finished MK-80 bombs used in Gaza.

Children learn that assembling Tinker Toy sticks and joints can create a bridge, or coloring a page in matching hues can create a beautiful picture. However, we as parents can decide the fate of pieces.

If actual bombs rolled off the assembly line here on Union Road, we would not allow that. Only finished individual pieces, not bombs roll off assembly lines here.

The clowns want us to know exactly what these individual pieces in Hollister actually make. These pieces—along with many other pieces made by other “quiet towns” across the country—put together make a terrible explosive used in Gaza to destroy schools and hospitals and that is the worst use of anything man made.

Thankfully exposed by clowns is our system used freely for profit but destroying our humanity.

Mary Zanger

Hollister