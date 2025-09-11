The Northern California Renaissance Faire opens this weekend in northeast San Benito County, offering visitors a step back in time with a glimpse of medieval revelry, camaraderie, entertainment and competition.

Starting Sept. 13-14, the Renaissance Faire continues at Casa de Fruta on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 19, from 10am-6pm.

The event transforms the grounds into a replica of an Elizabethan village with Renaissance style fare and ale; jousting, sword fighting and other contests on multiple stages; non-stop entertainment and demonstrations; and a marketplace with a variety of mercantile for sale. Attendees can participate in games and activities including ax throwing, archery, javelins and more.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in costume with each weekend offering a different theme, such as Pirate Invasion on Sept. 20-21, Oktoberfest on Oct. 11-12 and Halloween Fantasy on Oct. 18-19, according to the Renaissance Faire website.

Casa de Fruta is located at 10031 Pacheco Pass Highway.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Northern California Renaissance Faire website at norcalrenfaire.com/.