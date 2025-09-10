In reading the Sept. 5 Hollister Free Lance I was encouraged by the fact that you are allowing protests against rodeos. I have long felt they should be banned due to the horrific cruelty inflicted on helpless animals.

Years ago, a young calf died during a rodeo and a necropsy was performed. The results showed that every part and tissue of the poor little calf’s body was badly bruised indicating multiple hits and slam downs to the body. For Americans who claim to be animal lovers and will go to great lengths to care for our pets, how can you stand by and allow this horrible abuse.

If these wannabe cowboys were treated this way, you can bet there would be an uproar.

I am ashamed of the people who think there is something noble and entertaining about watching animals being abused and in severe pain. What can we do to stop this atrocity? I intend to let my political party leaders know that I want to see rodeos completely banned in this country.

Please do the same and let our voices be heard for those who are being tortured and ignored.

Carolyn James

Hollister