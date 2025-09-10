For the seventh year in a row, Hollister High School has been ranked as a “Best High School” by U.S. News & World Report—an annual comprehensive report that identifies top-performing schools nationwide.

The 2025-26 U.S. News & World Report rankings place Hollister High in the top 40% of schools nationwide, or 7,069 out of 17,901 schools. Hollister is also ranked no. 45 among San Jose metro area high schools and 840th out of 1,646 schools in California, the San Benito High School District noted in a statement.

“We are proud to once again be recognized among the nation’s best high schools by U.S. News. Earning this distinction for the seventh year in a row speaks to the dedication of our students, teachers and staff, and the strong support we receive from families and our community,” Hollister High Principal Kevin Medeiros said.

“While we celebrate this achievement, we also recognize the importance of continuing to grow and improve so that every Hollister High student is prepared for success after graduation.”

The U.S. News 2025-26 Best High Schools national rankings identify top public schools based on key performance indicators that include: student achievement on state-required assessments, strong graduation rates, and college readiness measures, explains a press release from SBHSD.

Schools are evaluated on how effectively they serve all students, including underserved populations, with college readiness specifically measured through student participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams. The rankings also consider curriculum breadth and overall student outcomes.

The U.S. News study also measures how well schools serve students from various social and economic backgrounds.

“Students at Hollister High continue to pursue academic excellence with a 39% Advanced Placement (AP) participation rate,” says the press release. “The school reflects the rich diversity of its community, with 86% total minority enrollment and 62% of students identified as economically disadvantaged.”

SBHSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum added, “This continued recognition from U.S. News reflects the collective effort of our educators, staff, board of trustees, families and community.

“Our mission is to ensure that every student graduates with the skills and confidence needed to pursue their goals, and this honor reaffirms that commitment. I am deeply proud of the culture of collaboration and excellence at Hollister High and across our district that makes achievements like this possible year after year.”