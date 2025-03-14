Hollister HS Baseball (3-2 overall, 1-0 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Lost 12-2 vs. Valley Christian; Won 5-4 vs. Carlmont; Lost 3-2 vs. Christopher; Won 1-0 at Palma

Upcoming games: 4pm March 13 vs. Palma; 12pm March 15 vs. Piedmont Hills

NOTES: Brayden Barone and Evan Mendoza each had two hits in the loss to Christopher. In the league opener at Palma, Gavin Rodriguez had two hits.

Hollister HS Softball (2-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 15-2 at Encinal; Won 2-1 vs. Clovis North

Upcoming games: March 14 at 4pm at Buchanan; 11am March 15 at Hanford West; 3pm March 15 at Clovis West

NOTES: Avery Chavez went 3-for-4 and Grace Peffley hit 3-for-5 in the win over the Jets. The Balers scored a run in the sixth inning to edge defending CIF Central Section Division I champion Clovis North.

Ashlee Io went 2-for-3 and Eliana Hatchett pitched 7 innings and allowed just 3 hits.

Hollister HS Boys Lacrosse (1-2 overall)

Recent results: Lost 10-6 vs. Monte Vista Christian; Won 12-4 vs. Saratoga; Lost 13-1 at Pacific Grove

Upcoming games: 6pm March 12 at Aptos; 5pm March 14 vs. Monterey

NOTES: In the win over the Vikings, freshman Ray Mattos-Velez scored four goals and Thora Rehak and Vitto Forneris each added three goals.

Hollister HS Boys Volleyball (8-3 overall)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Salinas; Won 2-0 vs. Scotts Valley; Lost 2-0 vs. Santa Teresa; Won 2-0 vs. Pacific Collegiate; Won 2-0 vs. Scotts Valley; Lost 3-2 vs. Gilroy

Upcoming games: 6pm March 12 vs. Scotts Valley; 8am March 15 vs. Everett Alvarez

NOTES: Victory over Salinas by 25-20, 25-21 gave Balers the Silver Bracket title in the Rancho San Juan Tournament. For the season, Henry Schwarzwaelder leads the team with 105 kills and Salas-Ramirez Rony is second on the squad with 66.

