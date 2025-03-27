Hollister track and field sparkled at the Garlic Classic Track Invitational at Christopher High in Gilroy on March 22. The Baler boys won the team title with 91.5 points and the girls were second on their side, totaling 84 points.

Top performances on the girls side came from Mia Briano, winning the 800 meters in 2:37.66, with Claire Murphy in the triple jump with a leap of 15-11.75 for first place and with Golda Demby, who captured the shot put with a toss of 37-8 and finished second in the discus with a throw of 125-7. Demby was a double winner in those events at last year’s Central Coast Section finals.

In the boys competition, Hollister succeeded with depth. The sole event winner was Jaycob Evans in the 400 with a time of 50.19. On the track, Jared Huerta came in fourth in the 800 in 2:07.75, Isayah Day-Vingara finished second in the 110 hurdles in 17.33 and the 4×100 relay team came in fifth in 45.18. That quartet consisted of Gavyn Carillo, Jacob Jackson, Savion Loza and Aaron Mendoza.

In the field, Hollister had many great performances. Marcos Gomez starred with a third in the shot put at 47-5 and a second in the discus at 135-10. Tomas Salvador threw the shot 46-1.5 for fourth place.

Xen Niverson jumped 20-5.25 for second in the long jump. In the triple jump, it was a Baler triple show. Alexis Saray was second at 37-2, Jacob Valdiva tied for third at 37-0 and Aidan Sills was fifth at 36-5.

Other stars in the girls competition included Jaylee Chan, who was fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.90 and fourth in the 300 hurdles in 49.79. Madison Minkel finished second in the 300 hurdles in 48.44.

In the field events, Jayden Osborne threw the discus 92-2 for fourth and Claire Murphy parlayed her long jump win with a fourth place in the triple jump in 31-5.75.

Hollister senior Jaylee Chan completed the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.90 at the Garlic Invitational on March 22. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Baler baseball

The Hollister baseball team is off to a great start to the season.

The Balers are 4-1 and in first place in the Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division. The overall record is 7-3. Wins have come over Palma 1-0 and 8-5 and against Salinas by scores of 2-0 and 5-2. Hollister’s sole loss was to St. Francis by a 5-4 score.

In the league opener against Palma, Gavin Rodriguez went 2-for-2 and the pitching trio of Trent Roach, Evan Mendoza and Ami Lopez allowed just four hits in the shutout. The Balers trailed 4-0 after 1.5 innings in the rematch but the offense exploded for four in the bottom of the second and two more in the third on the way to the 8-5 win.

In the 2-0 victory against the Cowboys, Mendoza and Roach combined for a two-hit shutout. Hollister also owns a 9-3 road win over Los Gatos. In that game, Esparza, Joaquin Casillas and Lopez each collected two hits.