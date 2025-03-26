The Amah Mutsun Land Trust board of directors appointed Noelle Chambers as its new executive director.

Chambers is the former Vice President of Conservation at Peninsula Open Space Trust, where she worked for 20 years and helped execute the successful protection and transfer of 30,000 acres for long-term stewardship, the Amah Mutsun Land Trust said in an announcement.

“I can’t think of a better person to lead our land trust at this time,” said Valentin Lopez, Chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band. “Noelle is a proven leader who has been successful in all areas of land conservation and protection. In addition, Noelle and I have had many conversations regarding AMLT history, vision and priorities during the past 10 years.”

Chambers’ hands-on expertise with land transactions, conservation science and partner cultivation equips her to advance the mission of the Amah Mutsun Land Trust with an industry insider’s perspective, says the announcement.

Lopez added, “We have no doubt that Noelle understands the importance of Indigenous science, has great respect for our Mutsun culture and understands the importance of healing for both our Tribe and non-Tribal institutions and communities.”

During her time at POST, Chambers has provided leadership and guidance to dozens of land transactions, including the acquisition of Pescadero Ranch, which is part of the greater Juristac cultural landscape, AMLT said. Chambers will also bring valuable governance and fundraising experience to AMLT.

Her POST leadership includes managing a team of 25 and overseeing a budget of $10 million. Her personal commitment to the interconnected healing of nature and people aligns closely with AMLT’s values.

During the past decade, Noelle has led POST to expand partnerships with Indigenous communities, reflecting her dedication to restoring traditional ecological knowledge and practices.

“I’m deeply honored to join the Amah Mutsun Land Trust as Executive Director, and I feel a profound sense of purpose in supporting its work to heal the land, restore ecosystems, and honor Indigenous stewardship,” Chambers said.

The AMLT was established in 2014 to protect and conserve sacred sites within and around Juristac, the tribe’s ancestral home that includes locations in Santa Clara, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. The trust also works to restore and steward native ecosystems, and researches and shares information about Amah Mutsun history, culture, traditions and ceremonies.

Chambers added, “At a time when the urgency to heal and protect our lands has never been greater, I am committed to revitalizing Indigenous stewardship, centering Tribal values, and restoring sacred relationships between people and place.”