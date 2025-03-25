With the recent rise of measles cases in areas across the U.S., Bay Area health officials are urging everyone to get the measles vaccination if they are not sure if they have been vaccinated, or if they did not have measles as a child. The public is also cautioned to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles after travel or exposure.

The risk of exposure to measles in the Bay Area and South Valley is currently low, says a public advisory shared March 14 by health officials in numerous regional counties, including San Benito and Santa Clara. However, with recent outbreaks of the highly contagious—and potentially deadly—virus reported in Texas and other states, locals should take heed.

Measles can cause serious illness and death. The safe and “highly effective” measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine offers the best protection against the virus, health officials said.

More than 300 cases of measles have been reported in the U.S. as of March 14. This includes a large outbreak among mostly unvaccinated children in Texas and nearby states, says the advisory. The outbreaks have resulted in the deaths of two children—the first fatalities due to measles in the U.S. since 2015.

As of March 11, there have been five cases of measles in California this year, the Bay Area health officials said. All five cases were reported separately after international travel. There has been no evidence that the California cases are connected to those in Texas.

“Measles is a highly contagious infection that is effectively preventable with vaccination. Protect yourself, your family and your community by ensuring that you are current on your MMR vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Scott, San Benito County Health Officer.

Symptoms and how measles spreads

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes, the region’s health officials continued. If an infected person coughs or sneezes, the virus can linger in indoor air for several hours. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis (pink eye), followed two to four days later by a rash.

About one in five unvaccinated people in the U.S. who get measles are hospitalized, and nearly one to three of every 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Measles presents the greatest risk to children age 19 and younger.

MMR vaccine

The safe and highly effective MMR vaccine is recommended for children aged 12-15 months, with a second dose administered between ages 4-6, says the advisory. Children can receive the second dose of MMR vaccine earlier than age 4-6, as long as it is at least 28 days after the first dose.

Infants 6-12 months of age can start vaccination early prior to international travel or travel to an outbreak area, the health officials added. Teenagers and adults with no evidence of immunity should be vaccinated right away. Your medical provider can order a blood test to check whether or not you are immune.

One dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective against measles, and two doses are 97% effective, according to health officials. People born between 1957-1969 are likely to have received only one dose and should consider getting a second dose. The MMR vaccine protects the patient for life and is widely available at provider offices, clinics, health systems and pharmacies.

Measles and travel

Home to three major airports, the Bay Area is a hub for international travel and tourism, increasing the potential for exposure to the virus. For individuals or families that plan to travel, anyone who is not vaccinated against measles is at increased risk of getting infected, health officials said.

The public is advised to plan early before international travel and check their destination and the CDC Global Measles Travel Health Notice for more travel health advice, including where measles outbreaks have been reported. Parents should consult with their child’s health care provider prior to travel. The CDC offers accelerated vaccination guidelines for children and adults who plan to travel internationally.

For questions about the MMR vaccine and immunization records, check with your health care provider and access your digital vaccine record.

The March 14 advisory was issued by health officers from the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley.