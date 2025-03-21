First 5 San Benito has announced the launch of a nationwide search to succeed Executive Director Lisa Faulkner, according to San Benito County staff. First 5 promotes the health, early learning and social-emotional well being of children prenatal through age 5 with strategic investments and partnerships within the community, Bay Area and throughout California.

Faulkner has been Executive Director of First 5 San Benito for 10 years, devoting her work to children prenatal to age 5 along with their families, says a press release from the county. During Faulkner’s tenure, she has developed a strategic plan that has seen First 5 San Benito helphundreds of people within the community and has advocated for First 5 both within the county and statewide.

Additionally, she has strategically developed a sustainable program bringing more than $1.5 million dollars in funding to the San Benito community annually.

As part of its succession planning process, First 5 San Benito has hired Kittleman & Associates, a national search firm that specializes in the recruitment of CEOs and executive directors across the nonprofit sector, the county said.

“Lisa is a visionary for our county and has a unique ability to bring partners together that normally do not work well together for a variety of political, financial or territorial reasons,” said Dr. David Redman, Chair of the First 5 San Benito Children and Families Commission. “She has laid out plans for growth that have brought us from a point of decreasing annual revenues to a place of financial strength and sustainability through partnerships and grants.”

Kittleman & Associates and the First 5 Commission have begun their preliminary work together and currently are recruiting for a new executive director. For more information or to apply for Executive Director of First 5 San Benito, visit https://bit.ly/edfirst5sb.

First 5 San Benito serves 100% of families living in the rural areas of the county through an evidence based home visiting program and intense family support, as a means of improving outcomes for children prenatal through age five, and their families, says the press release. The program strengthens families by providing early learning opportunities, developmental screening, family literacy support and early intervention services in their home.

For more information, visit first5sanbenito.org/.