Hollister HS Boys Baseball (3-3 overall, 2-0 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Soledad; Won 13-4 at Soledad

Upcoming games: 4pm March 20 vs. Palma; 4pm March 25 vs. Salinas; 1pm March 27 at Salinas

NOTES: Brayden Barone pitched five sparkling innings in the opener against Soledad, yielding just one hit and striking out 11.

Ami Lopez closed the game with two innings of one-hit mound work. In the follow-up with the Aztec Warriors, Marcus Vasquez was 3-for-3 at the plate and Max Cunningham was 3-for-4 with six RBIs.

The Balers are tied with Monterey for first place in the league.

Hollister HS Girls Softball (6-2 overall, 0-0 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 16-2 vs. Kingsburg; Won 13-0 vs. Hoover

Upcoming games: 4:30pm March 19 at Watsonville; 1pm March 21 vs. St. Francis Mountain View; 6pm March 26 vs. Palma

NOTES: Balers have tested themselves on the road and are 6-2. Sophia Galindo is hitting .500, freshman Sidney Esparza is at .462, De’Zeyer Fa’aghi is at .417 and Avery Chavez is hitting .357.

Hollister HS Boys Golf

NOTES: The Balers team finished first in the six team Mission Tournament. Hollister defeated Pacific Grove, King City, Everett Alvarez, Monterey and North Monterey County.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@***il.com.