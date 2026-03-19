The San Benito County Office of Education proudly announced that San Andreas Continuation High School (SACHS) has been recognized as a Model Continuation School by the California Department of Education.

Only about 59 of the state’s 430 continuation high schools earned the prestigious designation that highlights exemplary alternative education programs across California, the county office said in a press release.

Alternative Education Principal Garret Quindimil praised the collective effort behind the achievement, stating, “It’s a tremendous honor to recognize the efforts of our staff who work tirelessly to carry out our vision to provide the best education possible for the students we serve. It is truly a team effort.”

County Superintendent of Schools Krystal Lomanto expressed her congratulations and pride.

“This distinguished honor reflects the collective impact of intentional leadership, the dedication and resilience of our students, the exceptional commitment of our staff and the strong partnerships we have built with families and community partners,” Lomanto said. “San Andreas Continuation High School stands as a powerful example of what is possible when we lead with purpose, maintain high expectations and remain deeply committed to student success.”

San Andreas Continuation High School was selected for the comprehensive and student-centered services it provides, including school-based mental health supports, a student wellness center, college and career-based field trips, and a newly established Esports team, says the press release.

As an alternative education program, SACHS offers smaller class sizes and personalized support, allowing students to recover credits while also building real-world skills through programs such as Leadership and Culinary Arts. The school’s commitment to a positive and inclusive learning environment is further demonstrated by its successful implementation of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, earning Gold Implementation recognition last year.

The designation followed a rigorous selection process, beginning with an initial application submitted in July and culminating in a site visit conducted by a selection committee member in November that validated the school’s practices and outcomes, according to the county office.

The Model Continuation High School Recognition Program identifies and celebrates outstanding continuation school programs statewide. As part of this recognition, SACHS will be included on a statewide list of high-quality programs that serve as resources for other schools and may host site visits for alternative education leaders seeking best practices.