Hollister HS Boys Basketball (11-7 overall, 7-3 PCAL Mission)

Recent results: Won 60-37 vs. Marina; won 71-32 at Seaside

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 4 vs. Rancho San Juan

NOTES: The Balers are in the thick of the league race, with Watsonville at 9-1, NMC 8-2, and Hollister and RSJ at 7-3. Emmi Aquino led the scoring versus Marina with 13 points. Brody Cotter was the high-point man against Seaside with 18. Devin Townsend scored 12 in the former and 15 in the latter.

Hollister HS Girls Basketball (12-7 overall, 6-2 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 68-64 (OT) vs. Watsonville; won 58-33 vs. Soledad

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 5 vs. Monterey; 7pm Feb. 7 at Alisal

NOTES: Balers avenged their league-opening two losses by edging the Catz and drilling the Aztec Warriors. Hollister is now tied for second in league with Watsonville, both a game behind Salinas.

Madelyn Davis sparkled with 26 points and 12 rebounds against the Catz. Emery Sparling and Jadah Gonzalez added 15 points. Claire Gho contributed nine points and 10 rebounds. In the rout of Soledad, Sparling scored 15 and Davis tallied 14 points.

Hollister HS Boys Soccer (7-6-3 overall, 4-2-2 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Greenfield; tie 1-1 at North Salinas

Upcoming games: 3pm Feb. 5 at Monterey; 5:45pm Feb. 7 vs. Alisal

NEWS: Balers have moved up to second in the Gabilan standings and face close competitors this week. The Dores are 3-3-2 and Alisal is 3-1-4.

Hollister HS Girls Soccer (8-6-1 overall, 4-4-1 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Lost 1-0 vs. Soledad; Lost 2-1 at Rancho San Juan

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Feb. 4 vs. Monterey

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@gm***.com.