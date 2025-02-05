Willow Landing—a new housing development touted by its developer as a tranquil home with convenient access to commercial amenities and urban opportunities—celebrated its grand opening in Hollister Feb. 1.

Built by Tri Pointe Homes, Willow Landing is located at 350 Dogwood Court and includes 144 homes with a variety of floor plans. These range from about 1,700 to 2,500 square feet with up to five bedrooms, three baths and two-car garages, Tri Pointe Homes said in a grand opening announcement.

At the Feb. 1 celebration, local residents, visitors and prospective buyers had a chance to view the model homes at Willow Landing, and enjoy snacks, games and other family friendly activities.

“For those seeking small-town tranquility without sacrificing urban amenities and opportunities, Willow Landing is a perfect match,” said Susan Cleary, Tri Pointe Homes Vice President of Marketing. “Hollister’s beautiful scenery, strong sense of local community spirit and convenient proximity to the Silicon Valley make it very popular.

“Buyers are surrounded by nature, and yet (are) still only less than an hour from Silicon Valley (which) includes innovative companies, vibrant entertainment, dining and shopping.”

Home designs at Willow Landing also include bedroom suites and loft areas, the builder said. On-site community amenities include a park, fitness trail, basketball court and barbecue area.

Prices at Willow Landing start in the high $600,000s, says a press release from Tri Pointe Homes.

The development company is one of the largest builders in the U.S. Tri Pointe is also the developer of the Glen Loma Ranch subdivision in Gilroy.

Home prices continue to climb in Hollister as the region is quickly growing as a desirable place for new residents and homeowners. According to Zillow, the average home value in Hollister as of Dec. 31 is about $758,000. That’s an increase of 1.3% over the previous year.

Also as of Dec. 31, there were 104 homes for sale in Hollister, with a median sale price of $731,167, according to Zillow.